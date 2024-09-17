Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ‘smiling with his teammates’ and taking things ‘day by day’ after latest concussion

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been “smiling with his teammates” and taking things “day by day” as he recovers from his latest concussion, according to head coach Mike McDaniel.

Tagovailoa has suffered multiple concussions in his NFL career, with the most recent coming after the Dolphins QB dove for a first down and took a hit from Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The 26-year-old was able to walk off the field under his own power after the collision, though it remains unclear if or when he will return to football.

“He’s working with the trainers and medical staff diligently and, as far as I’m concerned, you’re in the (concussion) protocol and I think he’s doing well today and we take it day by day,” McDaniel told reporters on Monday.

“He was feeling good, but what does that mean in terms of a medical diagnosis? I don’t base my judgments on my interactions with him necessarily as much as it is hearing the end result of the medical examination and where he’s at. It was good to see him and I know his teammates were pumped to see him.”

Per the NFL’s protocol, every player diagnosed with a concussion must follow a five-step process before returning to practice. That takes into account a player’s history with concussions and the future risk of any further head injuries.

Given Tagovailoa’s history – having suffered multiple concussions in the 2022 season – many have been calling for him to retire from football.

But on Sunday, sources told the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that the quarterback does not plan to retire, instead aiming to return to the field when he is ready. CNN contacted Tagovailoa’s representatives about the report but did not hear back, while the Dolphins declined to comment.

“I think it’s of utmost priority of mind for Tua to speak on Tua’s career,” said McDaniel. “I think reports are reports. As far as I’m concerned, I’m just worried about the human being and where that’s at day to day, and I think I’ll let Tua be the champion of his own career and speak on that.”

McDaniel also said that Tagovailoa will be assessed by independent concussion specialists as part of his recovery, adding that it’s too early to know whether he will be placed on the injured reserve list.

After guiding the Dolphins to the playoffs last season, Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year contract extension in the offseason, reportedly worth $212.4 million.

He was replaced by backup quarterback Skylar Thompson against the Bills, while the Dolphins already have journeyman Tim Boyle on the books and have also signed Tyler Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad as another option under center.

Huntley was released by the Cleveland Browns last month having failed to make the 53-man roster. He then returned to the Ravens, with whom he spent the first four seasons of his career.

“This is more for the depth,” said McDaniel. “I do think that it helps the dynamics of the room to give another guy with starting history to this team and gives another addition of a guy that’s a signal-caller that a team can get behind.

“I was happy adding – what we were able to do in the quarterback room – in adding Boyle, but I think this is more directly to back up Skylar and then you always let competition play out when it’s out on the field, but this was a depth move, for sure.”

Thompson is set to be starting quarterback for the Dolphins’ next game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Saturday.

