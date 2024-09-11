Skip to Content
Nikki Bella files for divorce two weeks after Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Two weeks after former “Dancing with the Stars” dancer Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, his wife of two years Nikki Bella has filed for divorce.

Bella filed the petition on Wednesday, according to Napa County Superior Court records available online.

Chigvintsev and the former WWE star have been married since 2022 and share a four-year-old son.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Bella and Chigvintsev for comment.

Last month, Henry Wofford, public information officer for the Napa County Sheriff’s Department, told CNN that Chigvintsev was arrested around 10 a.m. PDT in the town of Yountville on August 29 on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

The investigation is ongoing, Wofford said at the time. No further information surrounding the incident or the victim(s) involved has been available.

Chigvintsev is known for competing as a professional dancer and choreographer on ABC’s reality competition show “Dancing with the Stars” for at least ten seasons. He and Bella met when they were partnered together on Season 25 of the show.

CNN previously reported that Chigvintsev was not set to appear in the upcoming Season 33 of “DWTS.”

