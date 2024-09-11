Man hopes to plant 1 million mangroves to combat coastal threats, climate change impacts

By Dave Warren

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Inspired by Hurricane Irma, Will Charouhis is planting mangroves to combat the impacts of coastal development. He hopes to restore habitats and educate others one mangrove at a time — and has founded an organization that is working to plant a million mangroves by 2030.

“To me, planting mangroves is not only an entertaining and fun activity, but I personally really feel helpful and feel like I can make an impact doing something like this and making a difference,” he said as he walked through Matheson Hammock State Park, where he was surrounded by mangroves he has been planting for years.

Charouhis has planted a few thousand mangroves so far. He takes seeds and starts them himself, growing them to about 3 feet tall before he returns them to the South Florida coastline.

Charouhis was inspired in the wake of Hurricane Irma, which hit Miami in 2017. He founded the organization Forces of Nature after the storm, which he says really affected him, his hometown and his community.

“It was the first hurricane I remember living through,” he said. “The streets were completely flooded, the airport was really flooded, so that’s when I firsthand kind of realized that climate change is real and sea level rise is real.”

He said he has since presented his mangroves initiative at different events and climate summits, and said many people want to help him achieve his goal.

“I’ve invited a lot of friends, family and neighbors out to help clean up, not only clean up but also plant,” said Charouhis.

There is also an education component to his organization, Charouhis said.

His goal has numerous benefits for those who call Florida waters and coastlines home. Replacing mangroves with coastal development has had consequences.

“There’s the aspect of decreasing the habitat, there’s the aspect of changing the coastline itself and its beauty, but there’s also the other aspect that we are exposing ourselves to the impact of those storms that we might have,” said Lando Barbarigos, an associate professor at the University of Miami College of Engineering.

Will has been recognized as a 2024 Prudential emerging visionary, receiving $5,000 to take his vision to the next level.

