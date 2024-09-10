US Secret Service official who oversees protective operations to retire this week

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — The US Secret Service official who oversees protective operations of elected officials, foreign dignitaries and high-profile events is retiring this week – marking the second high-ranking official to leave the agency as it grapples with the aftermath of Donald Trump’s near assassination in July.

Michael Plati, an assistant director at the Secret Service, is leaving on his 27-year anniversary working at the agency and had been discussing his retirement with his family for more than a year, according to a person familiar with his plan.

A Secret Service spokesperson said it was Plati’s “personal decision” and denied a media report that he had been asked to retire by senior leadership at the agency.

“Assistant Director Plati was not asked to resign or retire by anyone,” the spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. “This was a personal decision that he has made, and we thank him for his 27 years of dedicated service to the federal government.”

News of Plati’s departure comes as the agency faces increased scrutiny and a ramped-up campaign schedule in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned in July amid criticism for security lapses related to the assassination attempt against Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, and the agency is under continued pressure from lawmakers to hold individuals accountable for those security failures.

Ronald Rowe, now acting director of the Secret Service, has said several times that he would wait until the results of internal investigations into the shooting before making personnel decisions over that day’s failures.

Multiple Secret Service personnel from the Pittsburgh Field Office and one member of Trump’s security detail involved in the advance planning for the July 13 rally have been reassigned to administrative duties and ordered to work from home.

