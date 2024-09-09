Mothers of Murdered Youth is hosting a Day of Remembrance for Murdered Victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- September 25th is known as the National Day of Remembrance of Murdered Victims and the organization Mothers of Murdered Youth in Colorado Springs is hosting an event to raise awareness about increasing violence against children.

Jennifer Romero is the founder of Mothers of Murdered Youth. Now she's inviting the community to attend National Day of Remembrance of Murdered Victims in Colorado Springs.

"My life ended. When my son died and I had to create a different kind of life," said Romero.

On May 24, 1997, Jennifer's son, Gino Romero got into a car and fell victim to a drive-by shooting. Since that day she's made it her mission to help other families, creating the non-profit Mothers of Murdered Youth.

"All the families are very dedicated to, making sure that their, their, their loved one is remembered," said Romero.

On Sept. 25, dozens of families will get together to remember their loved ones.

"Every family should come and attend because it helps you to heal a little bit," said Romero. "The pain is still there. The pain is still real. And we invite you to come and meet us and just understand how it feels to heal with people that know how to help you do that."

The Day of Remembrance of Murdered Victims will be held on Wednesday, September 25 at the Colorado Springs City Hub. It'll be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.