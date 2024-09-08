Juvenile hit by car “drifting in a parking lot,” suspected driver still on the loose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say a juvenile was transported to a local hospital after they were hit by a car that was "drifting in a parking lot".

Police say just before midnight on September 7, 2024, officers responded to a reported car vs pedestrian accident near the 300 block of North Academy Boulevard, which is near the intersection of East Platte Avenue and N. Academy Boulevard.

CSPD determined through its investigation that a car was drifting in a parking lot in the area when it hit the juvenile. The investigation into the accident is ongoing and police say a suspect has not been identified at this time.