How to survive a Colorado mountain storm

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The fall colors are right around the corner. As you plan your hikes to spot those yellow aspens, keep in mind mountain weather changes much faster than the leaves — and it can get dangerous.

You might think you’re doing your due diligence by checking the forecast and the radar app on your phone. But, as the weather pushes across the mountains, it can change rapidly. And, the higher you climb, the higher the chance of getting struck by lightning.

If you’re a hiker, chances are you’ve had one or two close calls; those ominous dark clouds rolling in while you’re still up on the trail.

“I told [my friends] – I said this is pretty serious,” recalled hiker Patty Froehle. “You do not want to be up high during the storm.”

“I want to try and get off that mountain as fast as possible,” another hiker, Steven Rocks exclaimed.

Of course, try and retreat. Think about it: if you're above tree line, you're likely one of the tallest objects in the area. If lightning strikes, it's going to gravitate toward you.

No, don’t run – but pick up the pace and focus on your footing.

If you start seeing lightning nearby, feel your hair stand up, or your skin starts tingling, it's too late.

In that case? Toss your hiking stick and any other electricity conductors far away.

Next? Chris Valentine with El Paso County Search & Rescue says bundle up.

“Be prepared for all seasons,” Chris explained.

As those clouds roll in, winds are going to pick up and temperatures are going to plummet, so get your layers on.

Arguably the most important part: GET LOW!

No, don’t lie on the ground. Lightning can hit the ground first and then enter your body, so just squat.

“It’s not going to be comfortable,” Chris said. “But that’s the safest thing you can do is just stay low.”

Mountain storms tend to pass quickly. Wait it out, and then you can make your way down the mountain safely.