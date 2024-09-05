U.S. Air Force Academy mourns loss of freshman cadet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The U.S. Air Force Academy is mourning the loss of Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce, 19, of Taylor, Texas.

The Academy says that Cadet Koonce was found unconscious in her dormitory Wednesday night. Academy first responders were called and attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful. The cause of death is under investigation.

“We lost an incredible teammate last night – while only with us for a short time, Avery positively impacted her unit, her intercollegiate team, and her class – her loss will be felt across USAFA,” said Lt Gen Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent. “Our team is focused on providing support to Avery’s family, Cadet Squadron 38, the Track and Field team, and the entire Academy family.”

A member of the Class of 2028, Cadet Koonce was an athlete on the Women’s Track and Field team.

The Academy says that a full complement of support services including Academy chaplains, mental health professionals, leaders, and others are in place for cadets, faculty, and staff.