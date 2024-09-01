A Lovely Labor Day Forecast, with showers moving in midweek

Monday's the "Threepeat" for sunny weather and warm temperatures in the lower 80s. A dry airmass keeps its grip on the state and it continues to send those mountain showers away from Colorado's Front Range.

State Fair high temperatures for Monday will be in the upper 80s with southerly winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour. And if you're headed to the Labor Day Liftoff, plan on a cool morning with temperatures in the lower 50s and winds out of the southeast.

A potent weather system over the northwestern U.S. will dive down on Wednesday, bringing a 40 percent chance for afternoon thunderstorms across most of the state. By Thursday, temperatures will retreat back into the upper 70s with more showers on the way. This next weekend will be perfect with more sun than clouds and temperatures near 80 degrees. Enjoy your Labor Day Holiday!