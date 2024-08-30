Toronto Zoo investigating after orangutan escapes

By Phil Tsekouras

Click here for updates on this story

TORONTO (CTV Network) — The Toronto Zoo says an orangutan escaped its enclosure Thursday evening as officials work to determine how exactly the ape got out.

Kembali, one of seven Sumatran orangutans in the zoo’s care, accessed an area “just outside” the new outdoor habitat at the Scarborough, Ont. attraction, officials said in a post on social media.

The zoo said staff responded quickly and cleared guests from the area and the male orangutan was returned to its habitat “without incident.”

Police were also called to the scene as a precaution, the zoo said.

Speaking to CP24 Friday morning, Grant Furniss, the director of wildlife care at the Toronto Zoo, said they’re not “100 per cent” sure how Kembali escaped.

“[We’re] relying now on guests’ video footage or pictures, and we’ll hopefully be able to put the puzzle together and figure it out,” he said, noting that orangutans are “super smart” animals.

He said the zoo regularly runs drills to simulate similar situations and that Thursday’s incident ended with the “best outcome” possible.

The 13,000 square-foot outdoor habitat, which was opened last summer and cost $11 million to construct, will remain closed indefinitely until zoo officials determine how Kembali was able to make its way outside.

As the investigation takes place, Furniss said the orangutans will still be viewable to visitors from their indoor enclosure.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca