New Zealand’s indigenous Māori king dies age 69

(CNN) — The king of New Zealand’s indigenous Māori people, Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, died peacefully on Friday, according to his representatives. He was 69.

“The death of Kiingi Tuheitia is a moment of great sadness for followers of Te Kiingitanga, Maaoridom and the entire nation,” spokesperson Rahui Papa said in a statement.

The king had been in the hospital recovering from heart surgery just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation, the statement added. He had experienced poor health including cancer and diabetes in recent years, according to CNN affiliate RNZ.

The position of Māori monarch originated in 1858 during a movement known as Kiingitanga that aimed to strengthen indigenous resistance to colonialism. Considered the chief of several tribes, the monarch does not have judicial or legal authority but plays an important ceremonial role.

The Māori community, which accounts for nearly a fifth of New Zealand’s more than 5 million population, often faces discrimination that results in poorer health and education outcomes and higher rates of incarceration.

In January, Tuheitia hosted more than 10,000 Māori for talks on how to respond to government plans to cancel reforms that were seen by many indigenous people as undermining their rights, Reuters reported at the time.

New Zealand’s right-wing government has proposed dissolving the country’s Māori Health Authority, rolling back the use of the Māori language and ending limits on tobacco sales – a move Māori leaders had sought to cut high rates of smoking in their community.

‘A mighty tree has fallen’

Born Tuheitia Paki in 1955 in the North Island town of Huntly, the king was educated in Waikato and Auckland.

He was crowned on August 21, 2006, following the death of his mother, Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu.

Tuheitia will lie in state at Turangawaewae Marae, headquarters of the Kiingitanga, for five days before being taken to his final resting place on the sacred burial site of Mount Taupiri.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon led tributes to Tuheitia and said the country would mourn the king’s death.

“His unwavering commitment to his people and his tireless efforts to uphold the values and traditions of Kiingitanga have left an indelible mark on our nation,” he said in a statement.

Former Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern described Tuheitia as an advocate for Māori people, as well as for fairness, justice and prosperity.

Britain’s King Charles said in a statement he and Queen Camilla were “profoundly saddened” to learn of Tuheitia’s death and referenced a Maori proverb, saying “a mighty Totora tree has fallen.”

“I had the greatest pleasure of knowing Kiingi Tuheitia for decades,” Charles said. “He was deeply committed to forging a strong future for Māori and Aotearoa New Zealand founded upon culture, traditions and healing, which he carried out with wisdom and compassion.”

Tuheitia is survived by his wife, Te Atawhai, their two sons, Whatumoana and Korotangi, and daughter, Ngā Wai hono i te po Paki, according to RNZ.

The position of Māori monarch is not hereditary by right, RNZ reported. Leaders of the tribes associated with the Kiingitanga appoint a new monarch on the day of the previous monarch’s funeral and before burial.

