4-year-old accidentally shatters Bronze Age jar at museum

By Oscar Holland, CNN

(CNN) — A 4-year-old boy accidentally smashed a Bronze Age jar at an archeological museum in Haifa, Israel.

The ancient artifact, which experts say was at least 3,500 years old, was on display without a glass case near the institution’s entrance at the time of the incident.

In a statement emailed to CNN on Wednesday, the Hecht Museum defended its decision to present certain objects without protective glass, adding that its founder Reuben Hecht had emphasized making artifacts accessible to the public.

“The museum believes there is a special charm in experiencing an archaeological find without any obstructions,” the statement said, adding that the institution would “continue this tradition” despite the incident.

Speaking to the BBC, the child’s father said his son had “pulled the jar slightly” on a visit to the museum last Friday because he was “curious about what was inside.” The man added that he was shocked to see his son beside the broken artifact and had initially thought, “It wasn’t my child that did it.”

The boy’s parents could not be immediately reached by CNN.

The museum believes the artifact dates from between 2200 BC and 1500 BC. Predating the reigns of King David and King Solomon, who ruled the kingdom of ancient Israel and Judah in the 10th century BC, it would have been used for storing and transporting liquids like wine or olive oil.

While archaeologists have uncovered similar vessels in the past, most of them were broken or incomplete, according to the museum. The fact the displayed item was discovered intact made it an “impressive find,” the statement added.

Speaking to Israeli news outlet Ynet Tuesday, the museum’s head Inbal Rivlin invited the boy and his mother, who was also present during the incident, back to the museum for a private tour.

“The museum is not a mausoleum but a living place, open to families (and) accessible,” she told the news outlet, adding: “We are appealing to parents: Don’t be afraid. Things like this happen. We will fix (the jar) and put it back.”

Rivlin said the museum had printed new signs indicating which items can, or cannot, be touched.

Opened on the grounds of the University of Haifa in 1984, the Hecht Museum contains archeological discoveries dating back to the Chalcolithic period (around 4500 BC to 3500 BC). A restoration expert has been approached to restore the broken jar with the help of photographs, the museum said.

“The jar will be returned to its place in a short time,” the statement continued, adding that the museum would use the restoration as an opportunity to educate the public.

The boy’s father meanwhile told the BBC he was sorry that the jar “will no longer be the same item.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Michael Rosenblatt contributed to this report.