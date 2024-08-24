Los Angeles Chargers players rescued by Dallas fire department after getting stranded in a hotel elevator

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Several Los Angeles Chargers players and staff got stuck in a hotel elevator on Friday and had to be rescued by the Dallas fire department, the team announced later that day.

When Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived on the scene, they helped everyone escape from the “inoperable elevator … through its ceiling panel and into an adjacent elevator,” the Chargers said in a statement posted on their social media platforms.

“The Los Angeles Chargers thank Dallas Fire-Rescue for their quick response, professionalism and substantial efforts in ensuring everyone’s safety,” they added.

Videos posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by a local reporter showed several fire engines with their lights still flashing, parked outside One Main Place in Dallas – a 33-story building skyscraper that contains a Westin Hotel as well as other facilities.

An elevator technician initially attempted to repair the elevator, Dallas Fire-Rescue told CNN affiliate WFAA, before the fire department deployed its Urban Search and Rescue team.

WFAA added that a total of 15 people were stuck in the elevator in a “blind shaft” somewhere between the third and 15th floors of the hotel.

The Los Angeles Chargers have travelled to Dallas for their preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. So far, the Chargers have lost both their preseason games, succumbing 16-3 against the Seattle Seahawks and 13-9 against the Los Angeles Rams.

