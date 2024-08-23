The Pueblo West football impressive in their season opening win
The Pueblo West football team opened up the season in impressive fashion as they shutout Loveland 42-0.
The Pueblo West football team opened up the season in impressive fashion as they shutout Loveland 42-0.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.