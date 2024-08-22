FDA signs off on updated Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech

By Jamie Gumbrecht and Meg Tirrell, CNN

(CNN) — As a summer wave of Covid-19 continues to hit the United States, the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday signed off on updated Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech.

Moderna and Pfizer said shots will be available in pharmacies and clinics in the days ahead. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in June that everyone over 6 months old receive both an updated Covid-19 vaccine and a flu shot this year.

Levels of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, measured in wastewater are at “very high” levels nationally, according to CDC data, sparking the highest summer peak in the US since July 2022. Monitoring of viral levels in wastewater can give a picture of how widespread the virus is as testing and other forms of monitoring the virus have fallen off. Measures of severe disease, including rates of hospitalization and death, have been rising, according to the CDC, but they’re nowhere near levels seen in previous years.

The prevalent strain in the US now is KP.3.1.1, according to CDC data, estimated to account for 37% of cases over the past two weeks. That’s triple its level a month ago. KP.3.1.1 and KP.2 – the strain included in the updated mRNA vaccines – are both offshoots of JN.1, the target of Novavax’s shot. All are versions of the Omicron variant.

