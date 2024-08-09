Pet cockroaches among more than 100 animals rescued from ranch after Nixon Fire

By Matthew Rodriguez

AGUANGA, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Riverside County Animal Services rescued more than 100 animals, including pet cockroaches, from a ranch that was spared from the destructive Nixon Fire.

The property was in the remote town of Aguanga, about 20 miles from Temecula. Authorities learned about the condition of the ranch and the animals living there after a Riverside County Sheriff’s Office deputy tipped off Animal Services while helping people evacuate during the wildfire.

“This was one of the more unique investigations we’ve had, considering the wide arrange of critters now needing our assistance,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said.

Apart from the pet cockroaches, most of the animals seized were livestock or birds, including six goats, three horses, several dogs, mice and chickens. Animal Services described nine of the dogs as a “wolf hybrid.”

Additionally, officers rescued an assortment of exotic birds, including parakeets, cockatiels, quals, geese, and one turkey.

The owner was not at the property when Animal Services seized the animals. Shortly after the Nixon Fire, Animal Services served two notices warning the owner about the seizure. They claimed there was a lack of onsite caretakers for the animals. All of the horses at the property were in poor condition, according to Animals Services.

Officers transported almost all of the critters seized from the property to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus. Authorities took a miniature horse and a sheep to the Jurupa Valley shelter. They believe the animals are a bonded pair.

“Once again, our officers are responding to animals in need and I am proud of their efforts,” Gettis said.

