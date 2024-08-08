CSPD: Sexually violent predator moves to address on south side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community of a sexually violent predator who has moved to a residence in the city.

According to CSPD, Isaac Phifer is on supervised release and parole, and is registered at 2945 E. Las Vegas St. He is described as a Black male, 31 years old, 5’9” tall, 215 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

CSPD said Phifer is a sex offender whose past behavior has led him to be labeled a sexually violent predator by the 4th Judicial District Court.

According to CSPD Phifer's past criminal history shows he was convicted of Felony Sexual Assault in El Paso County, Colorado in 2022; Robbery in 2022; Criminal Impersonation in 2018; Criminal Mischief in 2018; Possession of an Illegal Weapon in 2016; Theft 2016; Making a False Report in 2014; Theft in 2014; Fraud-Illegal Use Credit Cards, in 2014. He was convicted in Iowa of Possession of a Controlled Substance in 2019; Operating Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent in 2019; and Theft – Illinois, 2013.