Animal law enforcement rescues dogs from Arkansas River in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Two German Shepherds are back on dry land thanks to Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) in Pueblo.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says that multiple 9-1-1 calls prompted the rescue. Pueblo Police alerted ALE to two dogs stuck in the Arkansas River. ALE Officer Solero responded, and when she got to the area, she couldn't see the dogs but could definitely hear them.

Officer Solero followed the loud howling and desperate cries until she finally spotted two German Shepherd dogs stuck on a rock in the water. This wasn't a job for a single officer, so Solero called the Pueblo Fire Department for assistance.

With both teams working together, firefighters rigged themselves to a fence and repelled down to the levee. Officer Solero demonstrated how to use slip leads and one by one, the dogs were pulled up to safety!

As soon as their feet hit the pavement, it was nonstop tail wags and tippy, tippy toes! The dogs were immediately reunited with their owner, and together, they walked back to their car for a relieving (and wet dog-smelling) ride back home.

It took multiple teams to rescue both Jack and Axel, and HSPPR thanks Officer Solero, the Pueblo Fire Department, and the Pueblo Police Department for all being a part of this rescue!