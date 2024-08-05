Zac Efron says he’s ‘happy and healthy’ following reports of brief hospitalization

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — Zac Efron assured his Instagram followers on Sunday that he’s “happy and healthy,” days after reports surfaced that the actor was briefly hospitalized.

On Friday, TMZ reported that Efron, 36, was briefly hospitalized in Spain after having what a representative for the actor called a “minor swimming incident.”

His representative told People magazine that was hospitalized as a precaution and released the next morning, adding that he was “fine.”

Details surrounding the incident were unclear.

CNN reached out to Efron’s representative on Saturday for comment.

The actor posted to the Stories section of his verified Instagram account on Sunday with a photo of himself shirtless and working out. It is not clear when the photo was taken.

In addition to assuring his wellbeing, the actor wrote, “thanks for the well wishes.”

Efron most recently starred alongside Nicole Kidman in Netflix’s “A Family Affair.”

