Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region rescues animals from Denver wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is helping animals affected by the wildfires in Northern Colorado.

A total of 6 dogs, 13 cats, and 4 turkeys are now looking for their forever home in Southern Colorado. All of these animals were residents of NOCO Humane in Larimer. Due to the fires near NOCO Humane, their kennels have filled up with evacuee animals.

According to Cody Costra the shelters in Northern Colorado are seeing an influx of animals at their shelters and that's why HSPPR accepted to take in some animals.

"With HSPPR, we are, you know, such a large shelter that it usually is a little bit easier for us to help out some of these other shelters that need the space," said Costra. "So they're not owned animals that were displaced by the fires, but pets that were already looking for their homes. And now they're looking for their homes here in southern Colorado."

As of Monday morning all of the turkeys have found their forever home.