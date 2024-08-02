Trump’s political operation says it raised nearly $139 million in July

By Fredreka Schouten and Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s campaign said Thursday that its political operation raised $138.7 million in July for the former president’s election effort – and amassed $327 million in cash reserves for the roughly three-month sprint to the election.

Trump’s total represents a jump from June, when the former president’s campaign and aligned committees reported bringing in nearly $112 million. But the July total was dwarfed by the fundraising haul of his newly minted Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, whose campaign said it raked in a whopping $310 million in its July fundraising efforts.

Her campaign said it has $377 million cash on hand, marking the latest sign of how transformative and energizing the change to the top of the Democratic ticket has been among grassroots and high-dollar supporters. President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid on July 21 and endorsed Harris – reshaping the race for the White House just as it heads into its final stretch.

In a short statement, the Trump campaign said that the total reflected “continued momentum with donors” and that the large stockpile of campaign dollars ensures Trump would have the resources to prevail on Election Day.

Presidential campaigns will file the full details of their July fundraising and spending later this month.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.