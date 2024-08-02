Colorado Springs Police noting a trend in juvenile crime and car break-ins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say they're seeing an upswing in juvenile crime and car break-ins in neighborhoods across Colorado Springs.

One neighborhood in Northeast Colorado Springs has seen an upswing in car break-ins. Doorbell and security camera footage shows multiple people running up and down streets, with packages in their hands, checking cars for unlocked door handles.

Neighbors with unlocked door handles say that they have found their car rifled through, and belongings up and down the street.

Colorado Springs Police say they're seeing a trend of this type of crime all around Colorado Springs, especially in juvenile offenders.