Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Police noting a trend in juvenile crime and car break-ins

Jennifer Stokes
By
New
Published 7:55 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say they're seeing an upswing in juvenile crime and car break-ins in neighborhoods across Colorado Springs.

One neighborhood in Northeast Colorado Springs has seen an upswing in car break-ins. Doorbell and security camera footage shows multiple people running up and down streets, with packages in their hands, checking cars for unlocked door handles.

Neighbors with unlocked door handles say that they have found their car rifled through, and belongings up and down the street.

Colorado Springs Police say they're seeing a trend of this type of crime all around Colorado Springs, especially in juvenile offenders.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content