Violent scenes as far-right protesters ‘hijack’ vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport knife attack

(CNN) — Far-right protesters violently clashed with British police on Tuesday near a mosque in the northwest English town of Southport, a day after three young girls were stabbed to death in one of the worst assaults against children in the country in decades.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the group had “hijacked” a peaceful vigil held for those killed and injured in the attack “with violence and thuggery” and “insulted the community as it grieves.”

Those involved “will feel the full force of the law,” Starmer added in the post on X.

The violence followed a peaceful vigil in the seaside town attended by hundreds of mourners who laid wreaths, toys and candles in an emotional tribute to the three girls who were killed during the attack during a Taylor Swift-themed event at a dance school.

Protesters, believed to be supporters of the far-right English Defence League, took to the streets in anger throwing bricks at a local mosque, setting cars and police vehicles alight and hurling bottles at police, Merseyside Police said in a statement.

Police believe the crowd took to the streets over unconfirmed reports speculating on the identity of the teenage suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following Monday’s knife attack.

Officers “sustained serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion,” Merseyside Police said. “Other officers have suffered varying degrees of injury including head injuries, serious facial injuries, and one was knocked unconscious.”

Three police dogs were also injured, with two sustaining leg injuries from bricks thrown at them and one suffering burns, it added.

“Yesterday, our officers and other members of the emergency services were faced with one of the most difficult situations they will ever face,” Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said in a police statement, referring to the horrific knife attack.

“Tonight, they find themselves being attacked as they endeavour to prevent disorder,” he said.

The North West Ambulance Service said it treated 39 police officers injured in the violence, 27 of whom were taken to hospital.

Following the arrest in the stabbings case, an “incorrect” name linked to the suspect was spread on social media, police said.

“There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody, and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets,” Goss said.

“We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK, and speculation helps nobody at this time.”

Police have said the suspect is from the village of Banks, near Southport, and was originally from Cardiff, Wales.

The man will appear at the Liverpool City Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Goss added that many of those involved in the violence were not local to the area, suggesting they traveled to Southport with the intention of causing unrest.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) paid tribute to the girls killed in the attack and said in a statement that “Southport’s tragedy was shamelessly exploited to spark outrage, with Islamophobia fueling the fire and leading to tonight’s violence.”

“This began with a false rumour on the internet, stoked by misinformation from a Russian news site, which wrongfully associated the crime with Muslims,” it said.

The MCB said the government “must address the increasing rise of violent far-right extremism targeting Muslim communities. More must be done to tackle Islamophobia and offer reassurance at this time.”

On Tuesday, police named the three girls killed in the stabbing as Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds in the attack and five of them are in critical condition, police said. Two adults also remain in critical condition after being injured in the attack.

Police shared a tribute from the family of King, who said: “No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as we try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”

Prime Minister Starmer and other officials visited the site of the attack on Tuesday, paying tribute to the victims and thanking emergency responders who attended the scene.

Starmer laid a wreath of cream and yellow-colored flowers, alongside floral tributes left by the local community.

Taylor Swift, whose music was the theme of the dance class targeted in the attack, said Tuesday she was “completely in shock.”

Eyewitness describes aftermath of stabbing

An eyewitness to the knife attack told CNN affiliate TVN24 on Wednesday he had been driving in the area with a colleague when he saw children running across the road and “a bloodied woman leaning against a car on the sidewalk.”

“Everyone was crying, screaming,” the eyewitness Mr. Marcin told TVN24.

“There was a white car, all covered in blood, smeared from the hands,” Marcin said, adding: “Five or six children inside, a woman, and they were all screaming.”

Marcin also said he saw a woman lying on the street with “a lot of blood” coming from her head.

His colleague Joe helped carry the girls who had been attacked from the house, Marcin said. The first girl his colleague Joe brought out was unconscious. Her head was “severely cut” and she “had a hole in her back,” Marcin said.

As Joe continued to bring children out from the house people “from the neighbourhood started gathering, bringing towels, some items,” according to Marcin.

“We didn’t even have time to talk,” Marcin said. “We were in such a shock, such a frenzy.”

Marcin said Joe told him later that the attacker was stood on the landing. “A child lay beside him (and he was) stood with a large knife, and that was it,” Marcin detailed.

“When the first three ambulances arrived, they took care of the last children brought out. I didn’t know the condition of each one because everyone was seriously injured, blood was dripping from each child.”

“Everyone was crying, screaming, some were picking up their children, and some were not because they were lying on the ground.”

Then a fourth ambulance arrived. Marcin said: “I jumped out and said I had someone very, very critical.”

Marcin added that after the girl was taken to hospital he stayed in contact with her mother. The next morning he found out the girl had tragically died.

“Police, firefighters, and ambulances were very quick, but it felt like an eternity to us. It definitely felt long, especially when someone loses breath in your hands,” Marcin said.

