Novak Djokovic begins his pursuit of career golden slam at the Paris Olympics

By George Ramsay, CNN

Roland Garros, Paris (CNN) — There is a notable absence among Novak Djokovic’s 98 career singles titles, but the Serbian star is hoping to change that over the coming weeks.

Yet to win an Olympic gold medal across his four previous appearances at the Games, Djokovic got his latest campaign off to a strong start, defeating Australia’s Matthew Ebden 6-0 6-1 on a lively Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.

The match, played under the roof of the noisy arena amid heavy rain, lasted just 53 minutes. That was hardly a surprise – Ebden, a doubles specialist, last played a singles match two years, and there are few more daunting ways to reacquaint yourself with a different format than against a man who boasts 24 grand slam titles.

In the end, Djokovic progressed with ease, potentially setting up a thrilling second-round match against Rafael Nadal. Should he go all the way at these Olympics, the 37-year-old would join Nadal and Andre Agassi as the third man to win all four grand slams and a gold medal in singles.

It’s a feat, sometimes described as a career golden slam, only achieved by Steffi Graf and Serena Williams in the women’s game.

“Playing in the Olympic Games is very rare for us tennis players,” Djokovic told reporters, ”and of course for anybody, as it comes every four years. Representing your country is always the highest honor. I started off great.”

Djokovic, yet to win a title this year, was playing his first match since losing comfortably against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final two weeks ago.

Still wearing strapping over his right knee following recent surgery on a torn meniscus, he was dominant throughout against Ebden, converting six of his nine break points while not facing any of his own.

The early stages of the match were particularly one-sided, with Djokovic taking the first set with back-to-back aces in just 24 minutes.

Ebden had earned his spot in the singles draw as an alternate following Holger Rune’s withdrawal, and he joked on social media earlier in the week about facing Djokovic and perhaps Nadal in his opening two matches.

The 36-year-old, currently unranked in singles, even offered his racket to a fan at the start set, such were his struggles against a far superior opponent. An underarm serve also failed to reap any rewards, but Ebden did get on the scoreboard eventually, lifting his shirt over his head in ironic celebration.

The crowd, already in a restless mood and providing vociferous support for both players, responded with a roar of approval, perhaps hopeful that the contest would be extended a little longer.

But it only delayed the inevitable. Djokovic took the next two games, completing the straightforward victory with a backhand winner while Ebden was caught stranded at the net.

The world No. 2 is yet to win a title this calendar year, and prior to the tournament spoke about the honor and privilege of representing Serbia at another Olympics. His best performance at the Games is a bronze medal from all the way back in 2008; since then, two fourth-place finishes – including in Tokyo three years ago – have followed.

Djokovic was photographed offering a prayer next to a display of the Olympic medals at an event on Thursday, though he may have felt that luck was against him upon learning that he could face Nadal as early as the second round.

The Spaniard, who carried the torch during Saturday’s opening ceremony, has won 14 French Open titles at Roland Garros. Playing in his final Olympics, he is scheduled to compete in the men’s doubles alongside Carlos Alcaraz, while fans will also be hoping that a reported thigh injury doesn’t prevent him from facing Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in the singles draw.

With Nadal still mulling his retirement plans, this tournament could be the final chance to see two of the game’s greatest ever players go against each other. Djokovic will just be hoping that it doesn’t derail his ambitions for a long-awaited Olympic gold medal.

“Playing him is like finals for me,” he told reporters. “In any tournament and particularly here, knowing what he has achieved and what he’s done for our sport, particularly here in Roland Garros, his record speaks for itself.

“So I look forward to it. If we get to face each other, it’s going to be, possibly, the last time we face each other on a big stage, so I’m sure that people would enjoy it. I’m looking forward to it. I’ll be ready for that match-up.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.