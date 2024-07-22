‘We all wanted Rafa to win’: Nuno Borges beats Rafael Nadal in Swedish Open final to secure first career title

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Portugal’s Nuno Borges played the match of his life to comfortably beat Rafael Nadal 6-3 6-2 in the final of the Swedish Open and claim the first ATP title of his career.

Borges’ victory in his maiden ATP Tour final – against Nadal on clay, no less – lifts him to a career high of No. 42 in the world.

“I don’t know what to say. I think I was wishing for this moment for a while already,” Borges said in his post-match interview, per the ATP.

“It’s crazy, in tennis, it doesn’t happen when you expect it sometimes. I know we all wanted Rafa to win, a part of me wished that too, but something even bigger inside of me really pushed through today. Through all the emotions, through all the ups and downs.

“It wasn’t about playing my best tennis, it was just coming up in the big moments where I wanted, and I couldn’t have played better. I’m just really happy overall. I really don’t know what to say, I’m very emotional.”

Nadal, who climbs 100 places to world No. 161, was playing in his first final since the 2022 French Open, but two mammoth three-set victories in the previous two rounds had perhaps taken their toll on the 38-year-old.

The Spaniard has struggled with injuries in recent years and previously said this season would likely be his last on tour. However, Nadal revealed after losing in the first round of the French Open that he is open to continuing his career should his body continue to improve.

Nadal skipped Wimbledon this year to avoid switching to grass in order to have longer to prepare for the Paris Olympics, which will be played on the Roland Garros clay.

The 22-time grand slam champion is due to compete in the singles and doubles with defending French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The Olympic tennis tournament begins on July 27 in Paris.

