Sam Smith details knee injury from ski accident: ‘It was awful’

(CNN) — Sam Smith may be staying off the ski slopes for a while.

The Grammy-winner, who uses they/them pronouns, opened up on a recent episode of BBC’s “Sidetracked with Annie and Nick” about sustaining an ACL injury while skiing down a dangerous ski run.

“I went on the black slope on the second day…It was the worst,” Smith said. “It completely ripped and I decided to go down the non-surgical route, but I couldn’t walk, basically, for a month on this leg.”

The “Unholy” singer was photographed in January walking with a cane and a wearing a leg brace. The cause of their injury was unclear at the time.

Smith said there is some silver lining, sharing that recovering from the injury was also an opportunity to put focus on addressing mental health issues.

“I’d been struggling with anxiety for years so I used it as an excuse to get my s*** together,” Smith said.

Smith is currently on an international tour and is set to perform in Switzerland on July 24.

