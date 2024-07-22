Skip to Content
Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash at I-25 and MLK Bypass off-ramp

Published 1:24 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash at I-25 and the MLK Bypass off-ramp.

On July 11, 2024, CSPD responded to a crash where a single motorcycle rider was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The rider was transported to a hospital but died due to his injuries.

CSPD says that the rider, identified as 65-year-old Karl Maisel, lost control while exiting the interstate and no other vehicles are believed to be involved.

This is the 31st traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 25 traffic fatalities. In the past 365 days, there have been 56 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

