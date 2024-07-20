A 72-year-old was alone picking huckleberries in a Montana forest. Then, a grizzly bear attacked him

By Rebekah Riess and Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — A 72-year-old Montana man shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked him while he was alone picking huckleberries, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The man was hospitalized after the encounter, which happened Thursday evening near Columbia Falls on Flathead National Forest lands, the agency said in a news release.

FWP’s wardens and bear specialists referred to the incident as a “surprise defensive encounter.”

The man reportedly shot the bear with a handgun after the adult female grizzly charged him, the release stated. FWP responded to the incident and confirmed the bear was killed.

Officials said they were now working to verify if the bear had any cubs with her.

“Montana is bear country. People should be prepared to encounter grizzly or black bears in Montana. Avoiding conflicts with bears is easier than dealing with conflicts,” the agency said in the release, outlining precautions to take to help avoid “negative bear encounters,” such as carrying bear spray and traveling in groups.

Grizzly bears, which live in the US states of Montana, Alaska, Idaho, Wyoming and Washington, feed on berries as part of their diet, according to the North American Bear Center.

Huckleberries in particular – which reach their peak ripeness in mid-July, comprise about half the diet for the hundreds of grizzly bears inhabiting the area of Montana’s Glacier National Park, which is just north of Columbia Falls, according to the University of Washington.

Bear attacks are rare, with most bears usually interested in protecting their space, food or cubs, according to the National Park Service.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.