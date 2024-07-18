What does Initiative 50 on the Colorado ballot really mean?

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - An initiative that aims to cap property taxes across Colorado is causing concern for local government officials.

Initiative 50 would cap how much total property tax payments can increase in the state in a single year. That cap would be 4% statewide.

If passed, it would also require voters to approve any local district or government that wants to keep revenues above that cap.

That is regardless of if revenue grows or shrinks in different counties at the same time.

Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams says that this threatens access to resources that property taxes pay for like law enforcement and fire protection; ultimately doing more bad than good.

On the flip side, people who support Initiative 50 say it simply solves the property tax crisis in Colorado; making it more affordable to live here.

“This initiative basically says trust the state, but they just don't understand the complexities of 64 different counties and all the complexities of the special districts underneath those. Basically, we'd lose our flexibility. We lose mental health dollars, we lose school dollars," Williams said.

However — petitioners behind Initiative 50 disagree.

They say the cost of living is too high and this would make a huge difference for Coloradans struggling to make ends meet.

"The average person in Colorado had a 30% spike in property taxes last year. So, to say that something like that should continue just because government wants more money just doesn't work for average people across Colorado. Limiting government to live within their means like all of us do - that's what these measures would do," Advance Colorado Institute VP, Kristi Burton Brown said.

More governments are expected to speak out about this issue, but it will all ultimately be up to voters in November.