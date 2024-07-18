Angel City FC set to become world’s most valuable pro women’s sports team following new investment

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Angel City FC (ACFC) will become the most valuable women’s professional sports team in the world, the club announced Wednesday.

The professional soccer franchise is entering into a definitive agreement with Bob Iger and Willow Bay. The husband and wife will be the new controlling owners of the club which is said to soon be valued at $250 million.

Bay is the Dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism in Los Angeles and Iger is CEO of the Walt Disney Company.

Angel City FC plays in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) – the top division of women’s soccer in the US.

“As fans and friends of ACFC, we are thrilled to join this team as owners at this historic moment in sports,” Bay said in Wednesday’s statement.

“ACFC and these incredible athletes have already had a tremendous impact on the NWSL, women’s soccer, and the Los Angeles community.

“With this investment of resources and capital, we hope to accelerate the growth of the Club and the NWSL. Working with the team and Board, and the incredible community of ACFC fans, we are committed to advancing the Club’s mission of driving equity on and off the field.”

Angel City said the deal still needs to be approved by the league, but the transaction is “expected to close in the next 30-60 days.”

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said the record deal will help the league push boundaries.

“The new, potential control owners of Angel City FC, Willow Bay and Bob Iger, are the clear next step in helping fulfill our mission – to be the most successful and impactful league both on and off the pitch. Like any transaction of this nature, it remains subject to the approval of the NWSL Board of Governors,” Berman said.

“Willow and Bob are extraordinary leaders – and are also passionate investors – who can help us push boundaries and continue to raise the bar. We look forward to welcoming them to the NWSL.”

Currently, the club and the rest of the NWSL are on a league break for the upcoming Summer Games in Paris. There are 56 NWSL players on Olympic rosters – including Angel City FC defender and New Zealand captain Ali Riley.

