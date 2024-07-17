2024 No. 1 NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams agrees to a fully guaranteed, four-year, $39.5 million deal with Bears, per reports

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, reportedly agreed to a fully guaranteed, four-year, $39.5 million deal with the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to the reports, Williams’ contract includes a $25.5 million signing bonus.

CNN Sport has reached out to the Bears and Williams’ representatives for comment.

Williams was the overwhelming favorite to be selected with the first pick in this year’s draft after a productive college career with the University of Southern California.

In 2022, the quarterback won the Heisman Trophy, breaking Trojan records in passing touchdowns, passing yards and passing efficiency that season.

Although he endured somewhat of a down year last season, Williams possesses all the attributes required to be a high-level quarterback in the NFL.

His throwing ability in various scenarios combined with his athletic talents make him the perfect example of the modern dual-threat QB and have led to comparisons to former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray.

The Bears traded away previous starter Justin Fields in the offseason, clearing the runway for Williams to lead the franchise with a young core.

Williams’ contract news came on the same day that his fellow rookie, wide receiver Rome Odunze, also reportedly agreed terms on his contract.

Odunze, who was selected ninth in the 2024 Draft, agreed to a $22.7 million fully guaranteed rookie deal which includes a $13.3 million signing bonus, per reports.

CNN has reached out to the Bears and Odunze’s representatives for comment.

The Washington pass-catcher was the third receiver to come off the board in April’s draft, but gives Williams an explosive weapon as the Bears look to build for the future.

With the additions of Williams and Odunze paired with DJ Moore – who finished with 1,364 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season – Chicago has a potentially dynamic offense as it looks to turn its recent fortunes around.

The excitement around the Bears will only be intensified in the preseason as it was selected to be the team featured in HBO’s Hard Knocks series, offering fans the opportunity to see how Williams and Odunze prepare for their rookie campaigns.

