Gareth Southgate leaves England men’s national team after defeat in Euro 2024 final

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Gareth Southgate announced on Tuesday he will leave his role as the manager of the England men’s national team.

His decision comes two days after England’s 2-1 defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

That was the second consecutive final at the European Championships which the Three Lions had lost.

Southgate spent eight years as England’s manager, taking charge of 102 matches.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honor of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all,” said the 53-year-old Southgate.

“But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.”

Southgate took charge of England at four major international tournaments, reaching the semifinals at the 2018 World Cup and the quarterfinals in Qatar two years ago.

England had won seven knockout games in the 25 international tournaments since winning the World Cup in 1966 before Southgate took over, and in the four he has been manager of the team, the Three Lions won nine.

After years of underachieving on the international stage since winning the World Cup 58 years ago, Southgate is also credited with instilling a positive atmosphere around the team.

However, during Euro 2024 in Germany, England’s style of play came under scrutiny, with some fans throwing plastic cups onto the pitch following the 0-0 draw with Slovenia, a result which confirmed the team’s spot in the last 16.

But as England made its way through the tournament, Southgate recaptured the majority of supporters’ goodwill, in particular through his team’s propensity for late-game heroics.

England fell agonizingly short against Spain in the final though to become the first team ever to lose back-to-back Euros finals.

“The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of,” said Southgate.

“I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.”

St. George’s Park is the “home” to all 23 of England’s national football teams, according to the English Football Association.

Southgate added: “We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be.”

Southgate was appointed England manager in 2016 after the abrupt departure of Sam Allardyce. Southgate was a familiar face to many members of the senior national team after working with the Under-21 team between 2013 and 2016.

As England manager, Southgate won 62 of the 102 games he presided over.

Prince William, who is the president of the English FA – thanked Southgate for all the work he has done as the team’s manager.

‘Class act’

“Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024,” the Prince of Wales wrote on X. “Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny.

“And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved.”

During his playing days, Southgate was a defender who played in the Premier League for Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Middlesborough.

He earned 57 caps as a player, with his international playing career most known for the decisive penalty he had saved in Euro 1996 semfinal against Germany which resulted in England’s elimination from the tournament.

The FA’s CEO Mark Bullingham said that it is “very proud of everything Gareth and Steve achieved for England, and will be forever grateful to them.”

“Gareth has made the impossible job possible and laid strong foundations for future success. He is held in the highest regard by the players, the backroom team, by everyone at The FA and across the world of football.”

Bullingham added that the process for a new England manager is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

