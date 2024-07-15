Ammo vending machines are coming to Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A company installing ammunition vending machines in grocery stores in southern states has its eyes set on implementing the technology in a state a bit further north – Colorado.

So far, American Rounds has implemented one machine in Alabama, four in Oklahoma and one in Texas, with plans for another in Texas and one at an unspecified store in Colorado in the coming weeks.

The Texas-based company says its machines use an identification scanner to validate that buyers are age 21 or older and ensures it is a valid license. It also uses facial recognition software to verify "you are who you are saying you are as a consumer."

But some advocates are concerned that this technology could lead to more shootings in the U.S. – a country which has already experienced 15 mass killings involving a firearm in 2024.

According to American Rounds, the age-verification technology means that the transactions are as secure or more secure than retail stores, where there is a risk of shoplifting, or online shopping, which may or may not require the purchaser to submit proof of age.

There’s no word yet on which Colorado grocery store will get the vending machine or if there are plans for more machines in the state.