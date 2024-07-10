NBC’s Lester Holt to interview President Biden on Monday

By Hadas Gold, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will sit down with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt for an interview that will tape and air next Monday, the network announced.

The interview will take place in Austin, Texas and will air unedited in its entirety as part of a primetime special and on NBC’s streaming service at 9 pm ET, the network said.

Portions of the interview will first air Monday at 6:30 pm ET on NBC Nightly News. The network said it will also post a full transcript online.

The interview will mark Biden’s second sit-down with a major broadcast network following his halting performance at CNN’s presidential debate last month, which set off a crisis within the Democratic party and calls for Biden to step aside.

Last week, Biden sat down with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos for a 22-minute interview that drew in more than 8 million viewers.

NBC did not immediately respond to questions about how long the interview will be slated for.

Biden has sat for the fewest number of television interviews as president since President Ronald Reagan, according to data from Professor Martha Joynt Kumar, a presidential scholar who tracks press interactions. The interview with Holt will be Biden’s sixth sit-down with a news network in 2024.

