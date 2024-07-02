Trump amplifies posts calling for televised military tribunal for Liz Cheney

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump amplified posts on social media calling for a televised military tribunal for former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and the jailing of top elected officials, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“ELIZABETH LYNNE CHENEY IS GUILTY OF TREASON,” one post created by another user that Trump amplified on his social media website Truth Social on Sunday reads. “RETRUTH IF YOU WANT TELEVISED MILITARY TRIBUNALS.”

Cheney responded on X, “Donald – This is the type of thing that demonstrates yet again that you are not a stable adult—and are not fit for office.”

A separate post Trump amplified on Truth Social Sunday includes photos of 15 former and current elected officials and says, “THEY SHOULD BE GOING TO JAIL ON MONDAY NOT STEVE BANNON!”

In addition to Biden and Harris, the post includes photos of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Vice President Mike Pence and members of the House select committee that investigated the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

When reached for comment, a Trump campaign spokesperson did not address Trump’s posts but instead pointed to what she described as the January 6 committee’s “political persecution” of the former president.

Trump, who has been convicted of 34 felony counts and faces an additional 54 charges in three other cases, has long suggested he would try to prosecute his political opponents if he’s elected to a second term.

His suggestions of potentially going after political opponents by weaponizing the Justice Department began more than a year ago, when he was first indicted. Trump has said he would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Biden and his family if he wins a second term and has argued several times he believes he is justified in doing so because Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee criminal investigations that implicate Trump.

