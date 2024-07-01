Cristiano Ronaldo is focus of penalty drama as Portugal reaches Euro 2024 quarterfinals after beating Slovenia

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Portugal advanced to the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after beating Slovenia in a penalty shootout on Monday in a game where Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to tears after missing a spot-kick in extra-time.

Ronaldo had his penalty superbly saved by Jan Oblak after a frustrating evening for the striker. His failure to convert his penalty reduced the 39-year-old to tears and his teammates had to rally round the striker before the second period of extra-time.

In the penalty shootout, Ronaldo stepped up and made amends by scoring his team’s first penalty while Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved all three of Slovenia’s attempts. Costa is the first keeper to save three penalties at a European Championships.

Costa kept Portugal in the game during extra-time when he expertly saved from Slovenia’s superstar youngster Benjamin Šeško after the 21-year-old had pounced on a rare mistake from 41-year-old Pepe to run clear. Costa stuck out a leg to stop Šeško from scoring and the game went to that penalty shootout.

Portugal will now play France on July 5.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

