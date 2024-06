MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A 72-year-old women made her 400th trip up the Manitou Incline, in hopes to inspire other senior citizens.

Kathy Barr, local to Manitou Springs, says she started hiking out of boredom and then found it to be an almost daily practice.

Barr says she hopes to encourage other seniors to get out and get active.

She completed her 400th trip up the 2,744 steps on Sunday morning.