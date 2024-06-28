Supreme Court rejects Steve Bannon’s attempt to avoid prison

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Friday rejected former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s effort to avoid prison while he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction.

The court dispensed with the case in a brief order. There were no noted dissents.

Bannon, a conservative podcast host and former strategist for Donald Trump, asked the Supreme Court last week to pause his prison sentence. A federal judge ordered Bannon to turn himself in by July 1 to begin serving a four-month sentence.

The order came months after another former Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, similarly failed to receive a break from the conservative high court. In his filings with the Supreme Court, Bannon pointed to the House’s plans – approved on party lines – to weigh in on the merits of his appeal as it proceeds in DC’s federal appeals court.

Bannon was convicted by a federal jury for not complying with a subpoena for an interview and documents in the US House’s January 6, 2021, investigation. He has remained a staunch Trump ally and is a vocal supporter of his presidential reelection bid.

He argued that he was not willfully ignoring the House committee but was rather relying on advice from his attorneys to not respond to the subpoena until lawmakers worked out Trump’s claims of executive privilege. The Justice Department said that Bannon responded to the subpoena “with total noncompliance.”

Bannon is set to report to the low-security federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, instead of a minimum-security prison camp he had sought.

