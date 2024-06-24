Has your loved one had money problems before being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia? Tell CNN your story

By Jeanne Sahadi, CNN

New York (CNN) — A new study finds evidence that years prior to a person’s diagnosis of a memory disorder, such as Alzheimer’s or dementia, their financial credit can deteriorate, thanks to late or missed payments, among other things.

If someone close to you has a memory disorder, did you witness their money behaviors change well before they were diagnosed (e.g., let bills pile up, buy things they don’t need, make unusual withdrawals from their bank account)?

We would love to hear your story for an upcoming article. We will not include it, however, unless we reach out to you directly to interview you and get your permission.

Please fill out the form below if you’re willing to share your experience.

