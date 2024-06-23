‘Significant number of flights’ at Manchester Airport disrupted due to power cut

By Alex Stambaugh and Rosa Rahimi, CNN

(CNN) — Manchester Airport, one of the UK’s busiest airports, has been hit by a power cut, causing delays and disruption for its passengers.

A “significant number of flights” operating from the airport in northern England have been impacted by a “major” power cut in the area, the airport said in a statement on Sunday.

“Manchester Airport was affected by a major power cut in the area earlier this morning. This has caused widespread disruption and a significant number of flights, particularly from Terminals 1 and 2, are expected to be delayed or cancelled,” the airport said.

Footage posted to social media shows long lines building up at the airport’s terminals, with passengers expressing their frustration at the delays and lack of information provided.

“Thousands of people were stood around outside just being told to queue for baggage, with the only announcements being the same, ‘Thank you for your patience,’” said Eva Horsefield, a passenger who was waiting at the airport. “1000s of people were sat on the cold floor for 6+ hours,” she added.

The airport has since said “power has been restored,” but reiterated that a “number of flights are likely to be cancelled.”

The airport has advised passengers due to fly from Terminals 1 and 2 “not to come to the airport until further notice and to contact their airlines.”

Those traveling from Terminal 3 should proceed to the airport as usual, it said. However, the updated statement noted that they “could be affected by delays.”

The airport also noted that it is working to get passengers already at the airport on their flights, but that the “disruption caused by the outage means in some instances baggage may not be on those flights.”

Sam Martin and his friend were meant to arrive in Manchester after a 38-hour journey from New Zealand via Singapore. As they started their descent over Manchester, their plane was turned around and landed at London Heathrow this morning.

“This journey was meant to bring us home,” said Martin, speaking to CNN from the plane on the tarmac.

After more than two hours of waiting, a manager from Heathrow came aboard and announced that Manchester would not be accepting any flights.

A number of flights meant to arrive at Manchester Airport are now “being diverted to other airports,” the airport said, advising anyone due to pick up passengers from the airport to check before they travel.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.