Emperor and Empress of Japan arrive in the UK ahead of a long-awaited state visit

LONDON (AP) — Emperor Naruhito of Japan and his wife Empress Masako have arrived in the U.K. ahead of their long-awaited official state visit. The trip had originally been scheduled for 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic delayed those plans. The smiling couple, who landed late afternoon Saturday at London’s Stansted Airport, will spend seven days in the U.K., carrying out private engagements before the official state visit begins on June 25. The couple have connections to the U.K., having studied at the University of Oxford. The state visit begins Tuesday, when King Charles III and Queen Camilla will formally welcome the emperor and empress before they take a ceremonial carriage ride to Buckingham Palace.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.