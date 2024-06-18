Quavo hosts summit against gun violence featuring VP Kamala Harris on late rapper Takeoff’s birthday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Migos rapper Quavo’s quest to transform his nephew Takeoff’s tragic shooting into a force for change is hosting a movement-building summit aimed against gun violence on what would have been the late rapper’s 30th birthday. Quavo is hosting the inaugural Rocket Foundation Summit at the Carter Center in Atlanta on Tuesday. The music performer will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris in a fireside chat during the one-day summit, which will also include panel discussions about the gun violence prevention and youth programs. The Grammy-nominated rapper said on a mission to ensure his voice is heard and honor his nephew’s legacy.

