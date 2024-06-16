Stanley Cup Game 4: Edmonton Oilers erupt for 8 goals, pushing Florida Panthers to Game 5

By Sam Joseph and Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Facing elimination from the Stanley Cup finals, the Edmonton Oilers put up eight goals in front of an energized home crowd, to defeat the Florida Panthers 8-1 Saturday.

The win narrows the Oiler’s series deficit to 3-1 and forces Game 5 on Tuesday in Flordia.

Before tonight, the Florida Panthers were on the brink of making franchise history and remain a single win away from a first championship title but the Oilers came on strong to avoid the sweep.

Oilers come up with dominant performance

An early tripping penalty on Edmonton didn’t seem to matter as center Mattias Janmark scored a shorthanded goal to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead to get Rogers Place rocking just over three minutes into the game.

The Oilers didn’t stop there.

About four minutes later, Edmonton forward Adam Henrique added to the lead.

The Panthers would respond with a goal of their own before Oilers forward Dylan Holloway made it a 3-1 game heading into the second period.

The Oilers would tack on five more goals, including star forward Connor McDavid’s first goal of the Cup Final.

The 27-year-old McDavid finished the night with three points (1 goal, 2 assists) to bring his assist total to 31 in the playoffs, which ties Wayne Gretzky for the most all-time in NHL playoff history.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said it is going to be a “long flight” to Florida but the “vibes” are good.

“They’ve been good all playoffs for us,” Draisaitl told the ABC broadcast after the game. “We got to chip away here at it and hopefully get another win in Florida.”

The 28-year-old added that the team believes they can win the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers will look to do what only one team in NHL history has ever done, come back from a 3-0 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final – the only team being the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, per the NHL.

Three other teams have clawed back from the dreaded deficit in the NHL playoffs, the last one being the Los Angeles Kings in 2014.

Though history is on Florida’s side, forward Sam Bennett said before Saturday’s game, “the job’s not finished.”

“Our whole mindset right now is recovering and getting prepared for the next game,” he said, per the NHL. “I don’t think anyone can really look ahead … we’ve got a lot of work to do. That’s our focus right now.”

On the verge

The Panthers were hoping to continue to keep the Oilers in the rearview mirror. They have frequently played stifling defense in this series, limiting Edmonton to four goals in three games, including a Game 1 shutout but could not contain the Oilers Saturday, using two different goaltenders to try to stop the onslaught.

A commanding 4-1 win by the Panthers in Game 2 was followed by a tighter contest in Game 3 north of the border, before which a weather delay affected the Panthers’ flight from Florida, with the squad only arriving around 22 hours before face-off. Now both teams will be back on a plane.

It is clear this is a different Panthers team to the one that suffered heartbreaking defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights in last year’s Stanley Cup Final.

“Every team’s got its own personality, and I can say this,” head coach Paul Maurice said, per the NHL, ahead of Game 4. “I think you all have faith in the fact that I’ve said it before. This is a different group, and they have been serious since training camp. They’ve been focused and even-keeled over the course of the year.”

The Oilers also entered Game 4 with a chance to make history, though it is not the situation they would have imagined being in at the start of the series.

Per the NHL, the Oilers had been down 0-3 five times in a best-of-seven series in the past, going on to lose them all.

Their backs remain against the wall but the team is not giving up just yet.

