Hunter Goodman has 2 homers, 4 hits and 5 RBIs in Rockies’ 16-4 rout of Pirates

DENVER (AP) — Hunter Goodman had two homers and five RBIs in his first four-hit game, Ryan McMahon doubled twice and stole home, and the Colorado Rockies scored their most runs in two years in a 16-4 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Goodman made his second big league start at catcher and put the Rockies ahead with a 440-foot solo homer in the third inning against rookie Jared Jones. He doubled in a run in a three-run fourth, singled and scored in the sixth, hit a 429-foot, two-run homer in the seventh off Justin Bruihl and had an an RBI groundout in a six-run eighth.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.