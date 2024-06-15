German police shoot to death an Afghan man who killed a compatriot, then attacked soccer fans

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they shot to death an Afghan man after he fatally attacked a compatriot and later wounded three people watching the televised opening game of the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in a town in the east of the country. The 27-year-old man fatally wounded another Afghan with a “knife-like object” in Wolmirstedt on Friday evening, police said. The man later attacked people watching the game between Germany and Scotland in the yard of a private house, injuring three German men, two of them seriously. Police said the assailant also attacked officers called to the scene. Two of the officers shot and wounded the man, who died soon after in hospital. The motive for the attacks was unclear.

