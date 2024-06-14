Homeowners stunned after chunk of ice falls from the sky, crashes through their roof

By Jim Dolan

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) — You may have heard the song “The Roof Is on Fire,” but at one house in Paterson, ice went through the roof.

A couple in New Jersey were sitting in their backyard when a large chunk of ice fell from the sky and crashed through the roof of their house.

A gaping hole can be seen in Paul and Sabrina Gomez’s roof, in what was perhaps an unwanted delivery from a plane probably thousands of feet in the air.

It’s possible that it was airplane bio-waste that landed with a thunderous crash while the couple was sitting in their backyard Wednesday night.

Their security camera captured the sound of the loud crash.

“Out of nowhere we heard a hollow coming down, but we didn’t think anything of it, but out of nowhere just a big smash,” Sabrina Gomez said.

The chunks of ice went through the roof and then through the floor of the top level. It damaged the roof, walls and insulation.

Paul Gomez shot the chunks of ice that went through his roof, and more that landed in the neighbor’s driveway.

Their house is not far from a flight path.

“Every single night you’ll hear the airplanes all night,” Sabrina Gomez said.

She says she never thought something like this would happen here.

Airline bio-waste is basically a lot of disinfectant and the waste from an airplane bathroom.

It’s not supposed to fall from planes but sometimes it does. Sometimes it even falls on houses.

The family says they are going to stay in their house for now and make a claim to the FAA, hoping to get reimbursed for some of the costs for the repairs.

