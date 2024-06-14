Arkansas River activity restrictions lifted

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Restrictions on the usage of the Arkansas River placed earlier this week are lifted, effective immediately.

The restrictions, issued June 11, targeted the use of the river from the spillway of the Pueblo Dam to the Pueblo and Otero County lines. The decision was made to protect residents from dangerously fast-flowing and high water in the area.

Officials say these flows have now dropped, allowing for the lifting of all restrictions.

The public is now able to resume normal recreational activities. Newly-approved activities include white-water canoeing and rafting, tubing, recreational swimming, and kayaking.

Officials ask the public to remain careful and to always wear a life jacket when in the river. Should conditions change, restrictions may be reinstated.