A far-right pastor challenges the Indiana GOP gubernatorial nominee’s choice for running mate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An unusual contest is taking place at the Indiana Republican convention. Party delegates are set to meet Saturday to nominate a lieutenant governor candidate to run alongside gubernatorial nominee Sen. Mike Braun. He has endorsed state Rep. Julie McGuire as his running mate in May. Usually Indiana delegates back the gubernatorial nominee’s choice. But McGuire faces an unconventional challenge from Christian pastor Micah Beckwith, who has been campaigning for the position for a year and is known for his ultra-conservative views on abortion, gender and sexuality. Nobody in recent memory has run against the governor’s choice for running mate.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.