An NYPD inspector tried to cover up his date’s drunken crash, prosecutors say

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York Police Department inspector has been indicted on charges that he lied to investigators and tried to get incriminating video footage erased after his girlfriend drunkenly crashed his police car into a cab. Manhattan prosecutors say Deputy Inspector Paul Zangrilli tried to cover up the 2022 wreck by switching seats with his girlfriend and then offering the cab driver money. Zangrilli has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His lawyer told reporters Zangrilli was a respected inspector who has been waiting two years to “clear his good name.” The NYPD says Zangrilli has been suspended without pay.

