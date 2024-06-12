Woman with gun taken into custody after standoff at FBI building in Seattle, authorities say

SEATTLE (AP) — A woman armed with a handgun has been taken into custody after an hourlong standoff at the FBI building in Seattle. That’s according to FBI spokesperson Steve Bernd. The woman walked into a publicly accessible area on Wednesday where people have to wait to be buzzed into the lobby. Seattle police say she pointed the gun at herself. A hostage negotiation team eventually persuaded her to lay the gun at her feet and surrender. No hostages were taken and no one was hurt. The woman’s identity was not immediately released.

